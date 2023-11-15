HamberMenu
‘Pallotty 90’s Kids’ to release on January 5 next year, new teaser out

The film, which is directed by Jithin Raj and presented by Lijo Jose Pellissery, won three Kerala State Film Awards earlier this year including Best Child Actor, Best Children’s Film and Best Playback Singer

November 15, 2023 01:04 pm | Updated 01:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A poster for ‘Pallotti 90’s Kids’

Malayalam film Pallotty 90’s Kids directed by debutant Jithin Raj will hit theaters worldwide on January 5, 2024, the makers have announced with a new teaser.

The film, which is presented by Lijo Jose Pellissery, won three Kerala State Film Awards earlier this year including Best Child Actor, Best Children’s Film and Best Playback Singer.

It is a nostalgic story set in the 1990s and follows the friendship and bonding between two young boys, Kannan and Unni. Master Davinci Santhosh and Master Neeraj Krishna play the lead roles in Pallotty. For his performance in the film, Master Davinci won the state award for Best Child Actor.

The new teaser captures the kids’ delight when they get a Sachin Tendulkar trading card while buying gum at a local store.

Apart from the child actors, notable names such as Arjun Ashokan, Balu Varghese, Saiju Kurup, Sudhi Koppa, Dinesh Prabhakar and Niranjana Anoop play crucial roles in the film. Additionally, the film features about 40 newcomers in the cast and crew.

