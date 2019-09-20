‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’ review: too callow for comfort

Karan Deol looks like a mini Sunny Deol. Same shy smile, same awkward style of walking and crying and same halting unease in front of the camera that had come to define his father’s persona and appeal. Also, the same way of coming on his own in the action sequences. It was quite educating to see the film in an old, decrepit Mumbai cinema hall, in the company of Deol Senior fans, who roared in approval as Karan went about thrashing the goons as though there was no tomorrow. It was interesting to witness the loyalty underlining the inheritance of fandom. But, the thing is that this much needed electric wave shot through the crowd only towards the fag end. Otherwise, the film remains bathed in somnolence and insipidness making even the most ardent admirers bored and stiff.

Karan plays Karan Sehgal, a champion trekker, and mountaineer who runs Camp Ushi Dhar near Manali in Himachal Pradesh. Sahher plays Sehar Sethi who visits the camp with the intention of writing all bad things about it (I can’t remember which publication or website she was intending to publish it in). However, one trekking experience in the company of Karan transforms her; not only does she end up with just the opposite assessment of what she had planned to do but she also falls in love with Karan. He reciprocates but continues to formally call her Miss Sethi. It is for a former boyfriend, his politician mom (who wears some nice handloom saris and interesting oddly matched blouses) and some viral videos to play villain in the so-far too cutesy but half-baked romance.

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Director: Sunny Deol

Cast: Karan Deol, Sahher Bambba, Sachin Khedekar, Simone Singh

Run time: 154 minutes

Storyline: Hero and heroine spar initially and eventually find love at high altitude

Then there is some unintended hilarity. Like Sehar’s weeping buckets merely on discovering an IPill packet in her gym bag and she crying copiously in return to prove she hasn’t betrayed their trust. It’s totally out of joint with contemporary times. For the most part, the film is a compendium of beautiful screen shots of the Himalayas and adventure sports videos. Trekking, mountaineering, racing and what have you. The music by Sachet-Parampara and Tanishk Bagchi is the only saving grace and we are not just talking about the redone song from Karan’s grandfather’s film, Blackmail that also lends the title to the film.

Unlike the other release of the week, The Zoya Factor, it’s the young heroine who walks away with the film. She seems more comfortable in the presence of the camera. Just as it happened in Betaab, It’s like Sunny’s debut with Amrita Singh almost 35 years ago. History does repeat itself.