ADVERTISEMENT

Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui criticizes Priyanka Chopra for calling Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy a ‘South Asian’

April 15, 2023 12:55 pm | Updated 01:16 pm IST

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, a Pakistani-Canadian documentarian and filmmaker, was recently announced as the director of one of three upcoming ‘Star Wars’ films

The Hindu Bureau

Adnan Siddiqui, Priyanka Chopra

Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui has criticized Priyanka Chopra for calling Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy a ‘South Asian’ and not highlighting her Pakistani identity.

 In a recent post, Chopra lauded Obaid-Chinoy for becoming the first woman and the first person of colour to direct a forthcoming Star Wars film.

Reacting to the same, Adnan Siddiqui tweeted, “With due respect, @priyankachopra . Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy is a Pakistani first just to brush up your knowledge. Much like the way you flaunt your Indian nationality whenever you get the opportunity before claiming to be a South Asian.”

ALSO READ
Priyanka Chopra Jonas on moving to the U.S.: Was being pushed into corner in Hindi film industry

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is a Pakistani-Canadian documentarian and filmmaker. She was recently announced as the director of one of three upcoming Star Wars films. In a post on Instagram Stories, Citadel star Chopra called it a ‘historic moment’.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy on ‘Ms Marvel’: Farhan Akhtar assumed the role the minute he put on the costume

“First person of colour and first woman to direct a “Star Wars” film…And she’s South Asian!! What a historic moment @sharmeenobaidchinoy. So so proud of you my friend. May the force be with you!” Priyanka wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US