Malayalam film ‘Paka’ to have its world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival 2021

29 July 2021 11:28 IST

The film produced by Anurag Kashyap and Raj Rachakonda will be screened under the Discovery section at the upcoming Toronto Film Festival

Filmmaker Nithin Lukose’s debut feature Paka (River of Blood) will have its world premiere at the 46th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), which will be held from September 9-18 2021.

To be screened in the Discovery section, the film is a tale of two feuding families and a young couple that tries to overcome this hatred with love. Produced by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and Raj Rachakonda, Paka is set in Wayanad, Kerala, and stars a host of actors.

About the TIFF premiere, Nithin Lukose said in a press statement: “I’m delighted and honoured to see my directorial debut, Paka at the 46th Toronto International Film Festival. I was fascinated by the stories and myths my grandmother told me when I was young. Paka is a manifestation of that fascination. The idea was to tell a universal story that can appeal to the global audience while keeping the film rooted in the cultural attributes I grew up in.”

This year’s TIFF will be held in a hybrid way with both in-person and digital screenings.