HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Painkiller’ trailer: Uzo Aduba investigates Purdue Pharma in Netflix’s series on opioid crisis

Also starring Matthew Broderick, Taylor Kitsch, Dina Shihabi, and West Duchovny, the six-episode series premieres on Netflix on August 10

July 13, 2023 02:24 pm | Updated 02:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Uzo Aduba and Matthew Broderick in a still from ‘Painkiller’

Uzo Aduba and Matthew Broderick in a still from ‘Painkiller’ | Photo Credit: Keri Anderson/Netflix

The trailer of Painkiller, Netflix’s upcoming limited series on the US opioid crisis, was released by the makers on Wednesday. Headlined by Uzo Aduba, Matthew Broderick, Taylor Kitsch, Dina Shihabi, and West Duchovny, the six-episode series premieres on Netflix on August 10.

The trailer shows Uzo as Edie, an investigator with the US attorney’s office investigating a case against Purdue Pharma. We then see Purdue’s CEO Richard Sackler (Broderick) explain how all human behaviour revolves around running away from pain and towards pleasure. “If we place ourselves right there, between pain and pleasure, we will never have to worry about money again,” he says. We then see the rise of OxyContin as the leading opioid in the country.

ALSO READ
Christopher Nolan says ‘Oppenheimer’ and ‘Barbie’ opening together is ‘terrific’
ALSO READ
Emmys 2023: Barack and Michelle Obama bag nominations

“This series is a fictionalized telling of real events, explores some of the origins and aftermath of the opioid crisis in America, highlighting the stories of perpetrators, victims, and truth-seekers whose lives are forever altered by the invention of OxyContin,” reads the logline of the series.

Painkiller is based on the book Pain Killer: An Empire of Deceit and the Origin of America’s Opioid Epidemic by Barry Meier and the New Yorker Magazine article about the Sackler dynasty, The Family That Built an Empire of Pain, by Patrick Radden Keefe.

The series is created by Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster. It also features Clark Gregg, Jack Mulhern, Sam Anderson, Ana Cruz Kayne, Brian Markinson, Noah Harpster, John Ales, Johnny Sneed, Tyler Ritter and Carolina Bartczak.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.