‘Pain and Glory’ review: Pedro Almodóvar’s delectable penchant for melodrama

Pedro Almodóvar’s Pain and Glory can only be written and directed by someone who has lived most of his life, with the days of youth behind him. It’s a film that can easily look calculated, unless it comes from an intimate and personal space, if not entirely autobiographical. Almodóvar’s latest has that irreplicable nostalgia of loss, longing and regret, that comes only from having lived those emotions you are depicting. Yet, the clean and neatly structured narrative of Pain and Glory often yanks you out of the mood Almodóvar sets out to create, as if reminding you that cinema is unable to match up to the mess and melancholy of real life. Perhaps for the better.

‘Write what you know’ is often a piece of contentious advice given to aspiring writers. On one side is authenticity, and on the other is self-indulgence. Almodóvar demonstrates how the two can co-exist in a symbiotic fashion, and create something universal, even within self-reflection. Like with us all, it begins with our childhood, and then a lifetime of fantasising about an alternate life: a past and present that could have been. Pain and Glory traces three aspects of the life of Salvador Mallo (Antonio Banderas), a fictionalised celebrated Spanish filmmaker: his humble roots, his lost love and cinema. With some drug addiction thrown in, the film demonstrates how the three are intimately linked, where Salvador’s art is closely linked with life.

Pain and Glory Director: Pedro Almodóvar

Cast: Antonio Banderas, Asier Etxeandia, Penélope Cruz, Julieta Serrano and Leonardo Sbaraglia

Story line: A famous Spanish filmmaker reflects on his life in an attempt to reignite his art

Throughout the film, Almodóvar’s love for cinema is palpable, not just in narrative but in his penchant for melodrama. In Pain and Glory, the veteran filmmaker goes all out with orchestra music and striking colours to bring out the extravaganza in ordinary moments of melancholy and memory. Through melodrama, Almodóvar embellishes loss and regret with glossy textures. The whites, reds and greens are exaggerated even in moments of melancholy, creating a paradoxical atmosphere and a clash between visuals and emotions, which is quite affecting.

Even in its ordinariness, Almodóvar plays with the audio-visual strengths of cinema. That’s not to say that the film isn’t verbose. There’s a lot of exposition, sometimes making you wonder if the film is an adaptation of a novel. But the little moments remind you that it’s more cinema than literature, like when Banderas closes his eyes, cordoning off the audience from his thoughts. The actor’s body language — whether it is a defeated posture or the back rub when he hugs his lost love — provides the intensity that this film demands. He plays a filmmaker who has to make peace with his past and present, in order to reignite his art. Through him, Almodóvar makes you wonder if pain is a prerequisite for good art, an oft-romanicised idea across cinema and literature. But Almodóvar also provides levity, strangely hyper-real imagery and a thought-provoking last shot, which instantly reminds you that cinema is only a representation and not the life itself.