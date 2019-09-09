Sudeep is all set for this fight

Everyone is waiting for the release of Sudeep’s Pailwan. The film produced and directed by cinematographer-turned-filmmaker S Krishna, also features Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty. Pailwan is Sudeep’s first release after Villain with Shivarajkumar, which was released in October last year.

Pailwan seems set to create a history of sorts in Kannada cinema as the makers plan to release it in 3,000 screens across the globe. The earlier record was set by KGF Chapter 1, which was released in 2,000 screens.

“The Hindi version of Pailwan alone will be released in 2,000 screens across the globe,” says Krishna, who adds, “talks are on to increase the number of screens.” According to sources, the production cost of Pailwan is said to have already crossed the 50-crore mark.

The initial idea was to release Pailwan in nine languages, including Bengali, Punjabi and Bhojpuri. But they settled for five languages following conditions laid by Zee Studios which bought the distribution rights of the Hindi version for ‘a large sum’. “They felt releasing the film in North Indian languages would affect their business interests,” says Krishna.

Actually, Pailwan was supposed to release with Kurukshetra on the occasion of Varamahalakshmi puja. However, Krishna decided to postpone it by a month.

The USP of Pailwan is the presence of Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, who plays the role of Sarkar, the mentor of Pailwan Krishna (essayed by Sudeep). That is not all, the boxing shots are composed by Larnell Stovall from Hollywood, known for films like Captain America, The Hunger Games and Dragon Eyes.

This wrestling-cum-boxing film, is set in late 70s and its plot revolves around a local rebel.

Pailwan also stars Aakanksha Singh, Sushant Singh, Kabir Duhan Singh, Avinash and Sharath Lohitashwa. Krishna says, “Sudeep worked hard for six months to hone his body to suit the character. He even learnt wrestling and different boxing techniques to make the character look authentic and impressive.”

In fact, the teaser of the film shows Sudeep’s prowess in both sports. “Sudeep went through a rigorous regimen and was even injured during training. A lot of detailing has gone into shooting the boxing scenes, which took over 40 days despite Larnell’s pre-visualising them with the story board,” shares Krishna, who adds, he was “not ready to make the film a multilingual release. However, as shooting progressed, distributors from various languages approached us to make it multilingual, considering Sudeep’s role in it.”

Sudeep is not only popular in Karnataka, but has friends across the country and is a notable presence in other language films too.

Cinematography for Pailwan is by Karunakar, music is by Arjun Janya, art direction by Shivakumar and stunts by Ravi Varma and Vijay.