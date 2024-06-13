‘Paddington in Peru’ trailer: Beloved bear takes a trip home

The much-anticipated trailer for Paddington in Peru, the third installment in the beloved Paddington franchise, has finally been unveiled.

In this upcoming adventure, Paddington embarks on a journey home to South America alongside the Brown family to visit Aunt Lucy. However, upon arrival, he discovers that Lucy is missing during a scientific expedition. Olivia Colman takes on the role of a guitar-playing nun, while Antonio Banderas joins the cast as a swashbuckling sailor aiding in their quest to find Aunt Lucy.

Returning favorites include Ben Whishaw as the voice of Paddington, Imelda Staunton as Aunt Lucy’s voice, Hugh Bonneville as Mr. Brown, Jim Broadbent as Mr. Gruber, and Julie Walters as Mrs. Bird. Emily Mortimer steps into the role of Mrs. Brown, succeeding Sally Hawkins from the previous films.

Wonka director Paul King, who directed the first two Paddinton films, is absent this time around, although he remains involved in crafting the story. Dougal Wilson makes his debut as the director for Paddington in Peru.

The franchise’s earlier films were blockbuster hits, grossing over $500 million globally and earning widespread acclaim. Fans eagerly anticipate the return of their favorite bear, relishing in the heartwarming adventures that have defined the charming Paddington series.

Paddington in Peru is set to release on November 8.