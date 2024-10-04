‘Paddington in Peru’ new trailer: Aunt-saving adventure sets sail

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Published - October 04, 2024 12:47 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A screengrab from the new trailer of ‘Paddington in Peru’

A new trailer forPaddington in Peru, the third film in the beloved Paddington franchise, is here.

Releasing in the UK in November, the live-action-meets-computer-animation film sees Paddington (voiced by Ben Whishaw) and his adopted family visiting a relation in Peru. In the new trailer, we meet Olivia Coleman as the Reverend Mother, a music-loving nun who runs a home for retired bears, and Antonio Banderas as Hunter Cabot, a riverboat captain.

‘Paddington in Peru’ trailer: Beloved bear takes a trip home

In Paddington in Peru, according to the synopsis, Paddington embarks on a journey home to South America alongside the Brown family to visit Aunt Lucy. However, upon arrival, he discovers that Lucy is missing during a scientific expedition. The ensuing search becomes the heart of Paddington’s latest adventure.

The franchise’s earlier films were blockbuster hits, grossing over $500 million globally and earning widespread acclaim. Fans eagerly anticipate the return of their favorite bear, relishing in the heartwarming adventures that have defined the charming Paddington series.

Paddington in Peru is set to release on November 8.

