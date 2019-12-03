‘Padavettu’ commences starring Nivin Pauly and Aditi Balan

The shooting of Nivin Pauly’s next film after Moothon has commenced at Kannur, and the Malayalam star is sharing screen space with Kollywood actor Aditi Balan of Aruvi fame. The movie is titled Padavettu, and is being directed by debutant Liju Krishna.

Though Aruvi released in 2018 to great acclaim, Aditi hasn’t signed any film since then and focussed only on theatre. This will be her second feature film. She posted on Twitter, “To new beginnings in a new place. Padavettu directed by debutant Liju Krishna shooting starts today!! Need all your prayers and blessings as always!! Excited and thankful to be a part of this project along…” and shared a picture with the team of the film.

Sunny Wayne is turning producer for the first time with Padavettu, under the banner of Sunny Wayne Productions. The film also stars the likes of Shine Tom Chacko and Shammi Thilakan among others. The music is by Govind Vasantha of 96 fame, while the cinematography is by Deepak D Menon.