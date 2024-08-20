‘Pacific Rim’ prequel series in the works from ‘Arrival’ screenwriter

Legendary Entertainment has entered into a first-look television deal with Eric Heisserer, the acclaimed screenwriter behind Arrival and Bird Box. As part of this collaboration, Heisserer and Carmen Lewis, co-founders of the production company Chronology, will oversee the development of IP-driven projects for Legendary, with the first being a prequel series to the Pacific Rim franchise.

Jason Clodfelter, president of Legendary Television, expressed excitement about the partnership, highlighting Heisserer’s proven track record in both critical and commercial successes. He emphasized that the new series would offer an enthralling expansion to the Pacific Rim universe.

The Pacific Rim franchise, which began with the 2013 film directed by Guillermo del Toro, explores a world where colossal monsters known as Kaiju emerge from an inter-dimensional rift in the Pacific Ocean. In response, humanity builds giant robots called Jaegers to combat the monstrous threat. The original film was a box office hit, grossing over $400 million worldwide, and was followed by the 2018 sequel Pacific Rim Uprising and the Netflix anime series Pacific Rim: The Black, which ran for two seasons from 2021 to 2022.

