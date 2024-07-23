GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Pachinko’ Season 2 trailer: BLACKPINK Rosé covers Coldplay in sophomore season for Lee Minho starrer

The Apple original series stars Lee Minho, Yuh-Jung Youn, Minha Kim, Anna Sawai, Jin Ha and more

Updated - July 23, 2024 01:22 pm IST

Published - July 23, 2024 01:19 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Minha Kim and Lee Minho in a still from ‘Pachinko Season 2

Minha Kim and Lee Minho in a still from ‘Pachinko Season 2 | Photo Credit: Apple TV

Apple TV+ today unveiled the trailer for the upcoming second season of Pachinko, the award-winning and globally acclaimed sweeping drama series by creator/executive producer Soo Hugh. Hailing from Media Res, and told in three languages — Korean, Japanese, and English - the eight-episode second season of Pachinko will premiere globally on Friday, August 23 with one episode, followed by one episode weekly every Friday through October 11.

 Why Korean epic ‘Pachinko’, starring Lee Min-ho and Kim Min-ha, is timely

The trailer debuts a brand new cover of Coldplay’s “Viva La Vida” by global superstar Rosé of the record breaking K-pop group BLACKPINK. In addition to debuting as the series’ trailer anthem, Rosé’s cover is featured in the Pachinko season two finale.

Based on The New York Times bestselling novel of the same name, Pachinko is a sweeping story of love and survival across four generations, told through the eyes of a remarkable matriarch, Sunja. In season two, the parallel stories pick up in Osaka in 1945, where Sunja is forced to make dangerous decisions for her family’s survival during World War II, and in Tokyo in 1989, which finds Solomon exploring new, humble beginnings.

All about ‘Pachinko’: Minha Kim and Lee Min-ho on being part of the epic saga

The first season received 11 international awards including a Peabody Award, an American Film Institute Award, a Critics Choice Award and a Gotham Independent Film Award. Season two stars Lee Minho, Yuh-Jung Youn, Minha Kim, Jin Ha, Anna Sawai, Eunchae Jung, Soji Arai, Junwoo Han and Sungkyu Kim

Produced for Apple TV+ by the studio Media Res, Pachinko is created and written by Soo Hugh who serves as executive producer. The series is executive produced by Media Res’ Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer, and Theresa Kang for Blue Marble Pictures. Season two is directed by Leanne Welham, Arvin Chen, and Sang-il Lee.

