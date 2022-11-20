  1. EPaper
'Pachinko' season 2 begins production

The first season of ‘Pachinko’ premiered on Apple TV in March

November 20, 2022 01:38 pm | Updated 01:46 pm IST

PTI
A still from ‘Pachinko’ season 1

A still from ‘Pachinko’ season 1 | Photo Credit: Apple

The production on the second season of Apple TV's acclaimed drama series Pachinko is underway, revealed showrunner Soo Hugh.

Hugh, also the writer and creator of the multilingual show, posted a work update on Instagram on Saturday.

Described as a multigenerational story told across three languages -- Korean, Japanese and English, "Pachinko" stars Soji Arai, Jin Ha, Inji Jeong, Minha Kim, Lee Minho, Kaho Minami, Steve Sanghyun Noh, Anna Sawai, Junwoo Han, Eun Chae Jung, Jimmi Simpson, Yu-na Jeon and Youn Yuh Jung.

The series is based on The New York Times bestselling novel of the same name penned by Min Jin Lee.

Epic in scope and intimate in tone, the story begins with a forbidden love and crescendos into a sweeping saga that journeys between Korea, Japan and America to tell an unforgettable story of war and peace, love and loss, triumph and reckoning, according to the official logline shared by the streamer.

Kogonada and Justin Chon serve as directors and executive producers.

The first season of Pachinko premiered on Apple TV in March.

