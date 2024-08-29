Pablo Larrain’s ‘Maria’ starring Angelina Jolie acquired by Netflix

Netflix has acquired U.S. rights to Maria, the highly anticipated biopic of opera legend Maria Callas, directed by Pablo Larraín and starring Angelina Jolie. The film, which offers a creative and psychological exploration of Callas’ life, is set to make its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival before heading to the New York Film Festival.

Maria marks the second collaboration between Netflix and Larraín, following last year’s El Conde, which earned an Oscar nomination for Best Cinematography. This project also continues the strong partnership between Netflix and Larraín’s production company, Fabula, marking their seventh joint venture.

Starring Academy Award winner Angelina Jolie, Maria is a creative imagining and a psychological portrait of Maria Callas. The film takes place in the '70s near the end of Callas' life. A story about a woman that lived from the '20s to '70s, a woman who burned her voice, her life,… pic.twitter.com/zRr0fht7eB — Netflix (@netflix) August 28, 2024

Set in the 1970s, Maria portrays the later years of Callas’ life, delving into her personal struggles and the sacrifices she made in her pursuit of artistic excellence. The film’s script was penned by Oscar nominee Steven Knight, and it features a supporting cast, including Oscar nominee Kodi Smit-McPhee, Alba Rohrwacher, and Pierfrancesco Favino.

Larraín describes Maria as his most personal project to date, emphasizing its exploration of Callas’ journey to find her own voice after years of performing for the world. Netflix’s Chairman of Film, Dan Lin, expressed excitement about continuing the collaboration with Larraín, highlighting the director’s ability to bring iconic women to life on screen.