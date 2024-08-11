‘Paalum Pazhavum’ trailer: Meera Jasmine, Aswin Jose strike an unlikely romance in this comedy

The trailer of actor Meera Jasmine’s upcoming Malayalam film, Paalum Pazhavum, was released by the makers on Friday (9 August 2024). Directed by VK Prakash, the film will hit screens on August 23.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trailer promises a hilarious entertainer that revolves around the relationship between a 33-year-old woman (Meera) and a youngster (Aswin P Jose) who is struggling to find a footing.

The cast of the film also features Shanthi Krishna, Ashokan, Maniyanpilla Raju, Nisha Sarangh, Mithun Ramesh, Sumesh Chandran, Adil Ibrahim, Shinu Syamalan, Thushara, Franco Francis, and Vineeth Ramachandran among others. Rachana Narayanankutty, Shameer Khan, Ranjith Manambarakkat, Sandhya Rajendran, Atul Ram Kumar, Pranav Yesudas, R J Sooraj, and Babu Sebastian are also part of the cast.

ADVERTISEMENT

With a story and screenplay written by Ashish Rajani Unnikrishnan, Paalum Pazhavum has background scores composed by Gopi Sundar, who also composes the song along with Sachin Balu, Joel Johns, and Justin-Uday.

The film has cinematography by Rahul Deep and editing by Praveen Prabhakar. Sameer Sait and Vinoth Unnidan produces the film under their 2 Creative Minds banner.

Notably, Meera Jasmine will also be seen in the upcoming Tamil movie, Test, co-starring Madhavan, Nayanthara and Siddharth.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.