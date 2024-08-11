ADVERTISEMENT

‘Paalum Pazhavum’ trailer: Meera Jasmine, Aswin Jose strike an unlikely romance in this comedy

Published - August 11, 2024 01:03 pm IST

Directed by VK Prakash, the film will hit screens on August 23

The Hindu Bureau

Meera Jasmine, Aswin Jose in stills from ‘Paalum Pazhavum’ | Photo Credit: Panorama Music South/YouTube

The trailer of actor Meera Jasmine’s upcoming Malayalam film, Paalum Pazhavum, was released by the makers on Friday (9 August 2024). Directed by VK Prakash, the film will hit screens on August 23.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trailer promises a hilarious entertainer that revolves around the relationship between a 33-year-old woman (Meera) and a youngster (Aswin P Jose) who is struggling to find a footing.

‘Adios Amigo’ movie review: This Suraj Venjaramoodu, Asif Ali starrer is a tedious, over-stretched film

The cast of the film also features Shanthi Krishna, Ashokan, Maniyanpilla Raju, Nisha Sarangh, Mithun Ramesh, Sumesh Chandran, Adil Ibrahim, Shinu Syamalan, Thushara, Franco Francis, and Vineeth Ramachandran among others. Rachana Narayanankutty, Shameer Khan, Ranjith Manambarakkat, Sandhya Rajendran, Atul Ram Kumar, Pranav Yesudas, R J Sooraj, and Babu Sebastian are also part of the cast.

ADVERTISEMENT

With a story and screenplay written by Ashish Rajani Unnikrishnan, Paalum Pazhavum has background scores composed by Gopi Sundar, who also composes the song along with Sachin Balu, Joel Johns, and Justin-Uday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Director Priyadarshan interview: On ‘Manorathangal’ and how he sees MT Vasudevan Nair as his guru

The film has cinematography by Rahul Deep and editing by Praveen Prabhakar. Sameer Sait and Vinoth Unnidan produces the film under their 2 Creative Minds banner.

Notably, Meera Jasmine will also be seen in the upcoming Tamil movie, Test, co-starring Madhavan, Nayanthara and Siddharth.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US