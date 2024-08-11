GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Paalum Pazhavum’ trailer: Meera Jasmine, Aswin Jose strike an unlikely romance in this comedy

Directed by VK Prakash, the film will hit screens on August 23

Published - August 11, 2024 01:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Meera Jasmine, Aswin Jose in stills from ‘Paalum Pazhavum’

Meera Jasmine, Aswin Jose in stills from ‘Paalum Pazhavum’ | Photo Credit: Panorama Music South/YouTube

The trailer of actor Meera Jasmine’s upcoming Malayalam film, Paalum Pazhavum, was released by the makers on Friday (9 August 2024). Directed by VK Prakash, the film will hit screens on August 23.

The trailer promises a hilarious entertainer that revolves around the relationship between a 33-year-old woman (Meera) and a youngster (Aswin P Jose) who is struggling to find a footing.

The cast of the film also features Shanthi Krishna, Ashokan, Maniyanpilla Raju, Nisha Sarangh, Mithun Ramesh, Sumesh Chandran, Adil Ibrahim, Shinu Syamalan, Thushara, Franco Francis, and Vineeth Ramachandran among others. Rachana Narayanankutty, Shameer Khan, Ranjith Manambarakkat, Sandhya Rajendran, Atul Ram Kumar, Pranav Yesudas, R J Sooraj, and Babu Sebastian are also part of the cast.

With a story and screenplay written by Ashish Rajani Unnikrishnan, Paalum Pazhavum has background scores composed by Gopi Sundar, who also composes the song along with Sachin Balu, Joel Johns, and Justin-Uday.

The film has cinematography by Rahul Deep and editing by Praveen Prabhakar. Sameer Sait and Vinoth Unnidan produces the film under their 2 Creative Minds banner.

Notably, Meera Jasmine will also be seen in the upcoming Tamil movie, Test, co-starring Madhavan, Nayanthara and Siddharth.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.