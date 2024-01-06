Pa Ranjith’s production, ‘Blue Star’, starring Ashok Selvan and Shanthnu, gets a release date

We had previously reported that Pa Ranjith is producing a film under his Neelam Productions banner starring Ashok Selvan and Shanthnu in the lead and the film, helmed by S Jayakumar, is titled Blue Star. The makers have now announced the film’s release date.
The film is slated to hit theatres on January 25. Blue Star also stars Keerthi Pandian, Prithvirajan, Bagavathi Perumal, Elango Kumaravel, Lizzie Antony, Divya Duraisamy and Arun Balaji.
The dialogue and screenplay for the film are written by Jayakumar and Tamizhprabha. Govind Vasantha is in charge of the music while Thamizh A Azhagan is handling the cinematography.
