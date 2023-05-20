ADVERTISEMENT

Pa Ranjith’s next production, starring Ashok Selvan and Shanthnu, titled ‘Blue Star’

May 20, 2023 04:53 pm | Updated 04:53 pm IST

An anthem for the sports film was released featuring the film’s cast along with the first look poster

The Hindu Bureau

First look of ‘Blue Star’ | Photo Credit: @beemji/Twitter

It’s known that director Pa Ranjith is producing a film under his Neelam Productions banner starring Ashok Selvan and Shanthnu in the lead. Directed by S Jayakumar, the makers have now announced that the film is titled Blue Star.

ALSO READ
Actor Shanthnu on ‘Raavana Kottam’ and turning over a new leaf in cinema

An anthem for the sports film was released featuring the film’s cast along with the first look poster.

Blue Star also stars Keerthi Pandian, Prithvirajan, Bagavathi Perumal, Elango Kumaravel, Lizzie Antony, Divya Duraisamy and Arun Balaji.

Here’s the first look of the film.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The dialogue and screenplay for the film are written by Jayakumar and Tamizhprabha. Govind Vasantha is in charge of the music while Thamizh A Azhagan is handling the cinematography.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US