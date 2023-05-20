Pa Ranjith’s next production, starring Ashok Selvan and Shanthnu, titled ‘Blue Star’

May 20, 2023 04:53 pm | Updated 04:53 pm IST

It’s known that director Pa Ranjith is producing a film under his Neelam Productions banner starring Ashok Selvan and Shanthnu in the lead. Directed by S Jayakumar, the makers have now announced that the film is titled Blue Star.

An anthem for the sports film was released featuring the film’s cast along with the first look poster.

Blue Star also stars Keerthi Pandian, Prithvirajan, Bagavathi Perumal, Elango Kumaravel, Lizzie Antony, Divya Duraisamy and Arun Balaji.

Here’s the first look of the film.

The dialogue and screenplay for the film are written by Jayakumar and Tamizhprabha. Govind Vasantha is in charge of the music while Thamizh A Azhagan is handling the cinematography.