Pa Ranjith’s ‘Natchathiram Nagargiradhu’ to hit screens on August 31

The poster of the film | Photo Credit: @beemji/Twitter
The Hindu BureauAugust 05, 2022 14:52 IST
Updated: August 05, 2022 14:52 IST

Filmmaker Pa Ranjith’s much-awaited romance drama Natchathiram Nagargiradhu will hit screens on August 31, the makers announced on Thursday.

Ranjith announced the news through a special poster that features the film’s characters in the front in black and white, and a rainbow arch at the background hinting that the film might have queer themes.

Natchathiram Nagargiradhu features Kalidas Jayaram and Dushara Vijayan in the lead, while Kalaiarasan, Hari Krishnan, Subatra Robert, Vinoth, and Shabeer Kallarakkal (of Sarpatta Parambarai fame) will be seen in pivotal roles. Regin Rose, Damu, Gnanaprasad, Vinsu Rachel Sam, Arjun Prabhakaran, Uthaiya Surya, Stephen Raj, Sherin Celin Mathew, and Manisa Tait are also part of the cast,

With music from Tenma, the film has cinematography by A Kishor Kumar and editing by Selva RK. The film is produced by Vignesh Sundaresan, Manoj Leonel Jahson, and Ranjith through their Neelam Productions and Yaazhi Films banners.

Natchathiram Nagargiradhu, which wrapped shoots in December last year, is Ranjith’s return to the romance genre after Attakathi, his debut film which came out 10 years.

Meanwhile, a Sony LIV anthology film titled Victim with shorts directed by Ranjith, Venkat Prabhu, Chimbudevan, and M Rajesh premiered earlier today. Ranjith also has a film with Vikram ( Chiyaan 61), a follow-up to Sarapatta Parambarai, an action film titled Vettuvam, and a film based on the life of Birsa Munda in different stages of production.

