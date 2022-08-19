Trailer of Pa Ranjith’s ‘Natchathiram Nagargiradhu’ out

The romance drama will hit screens on August 31

The Hindu Bureau
August 19, 2022 14:56 IST

A still from the trailer | Photo Credit: Think Music India/YouTube

The trailer of filmmaker Pa Ranjith’s much-awaited romance drama Natchathiram Nagargiradhu was released by the makers earlier today. The film is set to hit screens on August 31.

Set at the backdrop of a theatre play, the trailer has characters expressing what love means to them. The trailer promises an intense drama that will break heteronormativity and explore queer themes.

The film features Kalidas Jayaram and Dushara Vijayan in the lead, while Kalaiarasan, Hari Krishnan, Subatra Robert, Vinoth, and Shabeer Kallarakkal (of Sarpatta Parambarai fame) will be seen in pivotal roles. Regin Rose, Damu, Gnanaprasad, Vinsu Rachel Sam, Arjun Prabhakaran, Uthaiya Surya, Stephen Raj, Sherin Celin Mathew, and Manisa Tait are also part of the cast.

With music from Tenma, the film has cinematography by A Kishor Kumar and editing by Selva RK. The film is produced by Vignesh Sundaresan, Manoj Leonel Jahson, and Ranjith through their Neelam Productions and Yaazhi Films banners.

Natchathiram Nagargiradhu is Ranjith’s return to the romance genre after Attakathi, his debut film which came out 10 years.

Meanwhile, Ranjith also has a film with Vikram ( Chiyaan 61), a follow-up to Sarpatta Parambarai, an action film titled Vettuvam, and a film based on the life of Birsa Munda in different stages of production.

