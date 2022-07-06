Pa Ranjith’s ‘Natchathiram Nagargiradhu’ first look poster out

The first look poster of the film | Photo Credit: Pa Ranjith/Twitter

July 06, 2022 18:10 IST

The romance drama features Kalidas Jayaram and Dushara Vijayan in the lead roles

The first look poster of filmmaker Pa Ranjith’s next, Natchathiram Nagargiradhu, was unveiled today. Billed as a romance drama, the film features Kalidas Jayaram and Dushara Vijayan in the lead, while Kalaiarasan, Hari Krishnan, Subatra Robert, and Shabeer Kallarakkal (of Sarpatta Parambarai fame) will be seen in pivotal roles.

The first look poster, which has beautiful artwork and design, does a good job at piquing our curiosity while not revealing much about the setting of the film or the plot.

With music from Tenma, the film has cinematography by A Kishor Kumar and editing by Selva RK.

The film is produced by Vignesh Sundaresan, Manoj Leonel Jahson, and Ranjith through their Neelam Productions and Yaazhi Films banners.

Natchathiram Nagargiradhu, which wrapped shoots in December last year, is Ranjith’s return to the romance genre after Attakathi, his debut film which came out 10 years. An official release date is yet to be announced.

Ranjith, whose previous release was the boxing drama Sarpatta Parambarai, has a long list of films in the pipeline. He has a film with Vikram ( Chiyaan 61), a follow-up to Sarapatta Parambarai, an action film titled Vettuvam, and a film based on the life of Birsa Munda in different stages of production.