Pa Ranjith to produce Guru Somasundaram’s ‘Bottle Radha’

Director and Producer Pa Ranjith is next producing a film titled Bottle Radha under his Neelam Productions banner. Starring Guru Somasundaram in the lead, the film is helmed by first-time director Dhinakaran Sivalingam.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also starring Sanchana Natrajan, John Vijay, Maaran, and Merku Thodarchi Malai-fame Antony, the film’s first look was released by Ranjith. The film is said to be about a mason who has to redeem himself after losing his life and people around him thanks to his drinking habit.

With music by Sean Roldan, Bottle Radha’s cinematography is by Roopesh and editing is by Sangathamizhan. The shooting of the film has been wrapped up and Bottle Radha, apart from Tamil, will also be released in Malayalam.

More details on the film are expected to be out soon and the makers are reportedly planning on releasing Bottle Radha in a month or two.

Meanwhile, Guru will also be seen in his Jai Bhim co-star Manikandan’s untitled film which marks the Tamil debut of Telugu actor Saanve Megghana who is known for films like Pushpaka Vimanam and the anthology Pitta Kathalu.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.