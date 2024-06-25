ADVERTISEMENT

Pa Ranjith to produce Guru Somasundaram’s ‘Bottle Radha’

Published - June 25, 2024 02:21 pm IST

The film also stars Sanchana Natrajan, John Vijay, Maaran, and Antony

The Hindu Bureau

First look of ‘Bottle Radha’ | Photo Credit: @beemji/X

Director and Producer Pa Ranjith is next producing a film titled Bottle Radha under his Neelam Productions banner. Starring Guru Somasundaram in the lead, the film is helmed by first-time director Dhinakaran Sivalingam.

Guru Somasundaram on ‘Minnal Murali’: I wasn’t prepared for this level of adulation

Also starring Sanchana Natrajan, John Vijay, Maaran, and Merku Thodarchi Malai-fame Antony, the film’s first look was released by Ranjith. The film is said to be about a mason who has to redeem himself after losing his life and people around him thanks to his drinking habit.

With music by Sean Roldan, Bottle Radha’s cinematography is by Roopesh and editing is by Sangathamizhan. The shooting of the film has been wrapped up and Bottle Radha, apart from Tamil, will also be released in Malayalam.

It’s a wrap for Manikandan’s next co-starring Guru Somasundaram and Saanve Megghana

More details on the film are expected to be out soon and the makers are reportedly planning on releasing Bottle Radha in a month or two.

Meanwhile, Guru will also be seen in his Jai Bhim co-star Manikandan’s untitled film which marks the Tamil debut of Telugu actor Saanve Megghana who is known for films like Pushpaka Vimanam and the anthology Pitta Kathalu.

