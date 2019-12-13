Pa. Ranjith praises ‘Parasite’, calls Korean film representative of ‘systemic inequality’

Kaala and Kabali director Pa. Ranjith waved eloquent about Bong Joon-ho’s Korean masterpiece Parasite, at the opening ceremony of the Chennai International Film Festival on Thursday evening.

Parasite, which became the first Korean film to win the Palme d’Or at Cannes earlier this year, was the opening film at the festival, screened right after the ceremony that had a host of film dignitaries such as Ranjith and Bhagyaraj on stage.

Ranjith first expressed his appreciation for Thangaraj and Kannan who have strived to bring good cinema to movie enthusiasts in the state through CIFF, “ Even during my early days of interest in films, I have seen them in the film chamber.”

He then proceeded to call Parasite an ‘extraordinary film. “I am a big fan of director Bong Joon-ho. His film Memories of Murder is an easy favourite. He tells the story of a series of gory murders where the writing makes it a fantastic thriller. Even such a gory movie was made in a very artistic manner by him, and the actors also excelled in their parts.”

“I got the chance to watch Parasite earlier after I heard many rave reviews. The movie speaks of the systemic inequality that is present across the world. Just like there are caste-based inequalities in Tamil society, the movie showcases the class-based inequalities present in South Korea. Both sections of people interact on the basis of their needs.”

He added, “You can’t box Parasite into a specific genre. I was left wondering whether it is a thriller or comedy. The movie was very intense and created a sense of dread with its tempo. The themes that are in the movie are very pertinent. There is a whole discussion on the concept of smells. The scent of the sweat of the working class or their surroundings forms a key plot point.”

“Parasite speaks powerful truths through film. Film is such a medium that can be used to articulate uncomfortable truths that can’t be discussed openly. It is a forum that unites. Especially in the context of Tamil Nadu, film wields a great influence among the masses. It can be used as a tool to break societal evils,” he concluded.