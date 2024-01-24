Pa Ranjith on Rajinikanth attending Ram temple consecration: “We need to question the underlying politics”

January 24, 2024 01:35 pm | Updated 01:35 pm IST

Director Pa Ranjith called the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya a manifestation of “regressive politics” and stated that the future of the country is in danger.

Speaking at the press conference of the upcoming Tamil film Blue Star which is produced under his home banner Neelam Productions, the filmmaker said, “We are at a stage where we would be considered as terrorists if we aren’t lighting camphor in our homes today. The country is moving towards a dangerous future, and I fear about the kind of India we will be living in in the next five to ten years.”

When journalists questioned the participation of Rajinikanth at the temple consecration, Ranjith, who had teamed up with the actor for Kabali and Kaala, said, “It’s his personal choice to attend the event. He also mentioned that a 500-year-old problem has come to an end. But we need to question the politics behind that problem. My views on it are beyond whether it is just a simple right or wrong.”

Meanwhile, Ranjith is awaiting the release of Thangalaan starring Vikram in the lead. Rajini, on the other hand, will be seen in a cameo in Lal Salaam next followed by Jai Bhim-fame TJ Gnanavel’s Vettaiyan.