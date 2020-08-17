Pa Ranjith offers a short film on the Indian Constitution

17 August 2020 14:21 IST

‘Kaala’ director announces ‘Meow’, a crowdfunded short film, as the next project from his banner, Neelam Productions

Filmmaker Pa Ranjith has been working on the sidelines for his upcoming projects since the release of his last directorial Kaala (2018) that featured Rajinikanth.

The director has a boxing film with actor Arya titled Salpetta in the pipeline while he is also helming a Hindi language film, which will be a biopic of the freedom fighter Birsa Munda. Since Kaala, Ranjith has also ventured into feature film production, and has under the banner Neelam Productions produced films such as Pariyerum Perumal and Irandam Ulagaporin Kadaisi Gundu. He is also producing a yet-to-be-titled third feature helmed by one of his assistant directors.

Under the aegis of Neelam, Ranjith has also been supporting independent filmmakers. Last week, the filmmaker announced a project called Meow, calling it an important short film and a “slice of the constitution” in a Twitter post.

Directed by Seenivasan Selvaraj, the film has sound design by Oscar winner Resul Pookutty, music by Ghibran and cinematography by Alphonse Roy. Editing is by Sreekar Prasad. Seenivasan wrote on Twitter that his crowdfunded film, Meow, was the result of “a long struggle”.

Besides Ranjith, Meow also counts filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar and actor Priyanka Bose among others in a long list of producers.