Owen Wilson to headline golf comedy series from Apple TV+

March 14, 2024 03:40 pm | Updated 03:40 pm IST

The 10-episode show will be directed by Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris of ‘Little Miss Sunshine’ fame

PTI

Actor Owen Wilson | Photo Credit: Steve Marcus

Hollywood actor Owen Wilson will play the lead role in an upcoming golf comedy series from streaming service Apple TV+.

The 10-episode show will be directed by Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris of Little Miss Sunshine fame. It is created and written by Jason Keller, who will also serve as an executive producer.

Wilson, the star of many classic comedies such as Shanghai Noon, Zoolander, Wedding Crashers, You, Me and Dupree and the Night at the Museum film series, will essay the role of Pryce Cahill, an over-the-hill, ex-pro golfer who was derailed prematurely 20 years ago.

"After he gets fired from his job at an Indiana sporting goods store and his wife walks out on him, Pryce hedges his bets entirely on a troubled 17-year-old golf phenom," the official description read.

The untitled series will be executive produced by Propagate Content’s Ben Silverman, Howard T Owens and Rodney Ferrell, Entertainment 360’s Guymon Casady, Piece of Work’s Lee Eisenberg and Natalie Sandy, Chris Moynihan, Keller and Wilson.

