Owen Wilson declined $12M to star in a film depicting O.J. Simpson as innocent

April 25, 2024 12:31 pm | Updated 12:31 pm IST

“If you think I’m going to take the lead role in a movie about how O.J. didn’t do it, you’ve got to be kidding me,” Wilson reportedly said.

The Hindu Bureau

Owen Wilson and OJ Simpson

Owen Wilson has reportedly declined a lucrative offer to star in an upcoming film titled The Juice, directed by Joshua Newton. The movie aims to explore the notion of O.J. Simpson’s innocence, focusing on the involvement of attorney Douglas McCann during Simpson’s 1995 criminal trial.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Wilson was offered $12 million to portray the role of McCann but turned it down due to reservations about the film’s subject matter. Despite interest from his agent and positive feedback on the script, Wilson expressed reluctance to lead a project questioning Simpson’s culpability.

Director Joshua Newton expressed disappointment over Wilson’s decision but remains determined to find a suitable replacement for the role. Boris Kodjoe has been cast as O.J. Simpson, while Charlotte Kirk will portray Nicole Brown Simpson.

“Owen Wilson was perfect for the role. I actually had a meeting with him in Santa Monica. Everybody loved the script. His agent wanted him to do it. We offered him $12 million. But at the end of the lunch, Owen stood up and said, ‘If you think I’m going to take the lead role in a movie about how O.J. didn’t do it, you’ve got to be kidding me’ ”, said Newton.

Production for The Juice continues, with Newton aiming to complete the film by October 3, 2025, marking the 30th anniversary of Simpson’s acquittal.

