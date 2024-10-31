ADVERTISEMENT

‘Outlast’ movie in the works at Lionsgate

Published - October 31, 2024 10:57 am IST

Since its debut in 2012, ‘Outlast’ has become a landmark in survival horror gaming and the film adaptation will aim to capture the game’s intense psychological horror and immersive atmosphere

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Outlast’ | Photo Credit: Red Barrels

Lionsgate, the studio behind horror classics like Saw and The Strangers, is teaming up with Red Barrels to adapt the acclaimed horror video game Outlast for the big screen, according to Bloody Disgusting. Led by veteran horror producer Roy Lee (It, Barbarian), the film adaptation will aim to capture the game’s intense psychological horror and immersive atmosphere that has captivated over 37 million players worldwide.

J.T. Petty, known for The Burrowers and deeply involved in the Outlast game series, will pen the screenplay. Petty shared his excitement, saying, “Expanding the Outlast Universe into film is an incredible opportunity to dive deeper into the characters and killers we love.”

Since its debut in 2012, Outlast has become a landmark in survival horror gaming, with subsequent installments, including Outlast: Whistleblower, Outlast 2, and the recent multiplayer The Outlast Trials, further cementing its place as a fan-favorite.

Roy Lee emphasized the cinematic potential of Outlast’s dark themes, noting, “Its deep, emergent lore has provided a perfect foundation for creating a film that delves into the psychological and physical horrors at the core of the franchise.”

For Red Barrels’ Co-Founder David Chateauneuf, this adaptation is a passion project. “To now have the opportunity to work on an Outlast film with true horror legends is a dream, or should I say, nightmare, come true,” he said.

