'Outlander' season 7 return date revealed

Published - June 03, 2024 02:03 pm IST

‘Outlander’ is also gearing up for its eighth and final season, currently in production with a stellar cast lineup

A still from ‘Outlander’ | Photo Credit: @Starz/YouTube

Starz announced the return date for the second half of Outlander Season 7, marking the occasion with a teaser drop.

Set to premiere on Friday, November 22, as part of the 'World Outlander Day' celebration, the new episodes will be available weekly on Fridays at midnight ET on the Starz app, streaming, and on-demand platforms.

Outlander is gearing up for its eighth and final season, currently in production with a stellar cast lineup. Actors Kieran Bew, Frances Tomelty, and Carla Woodcock are joining the ensemble. In Season 7 Part 2, fans will witness Claire, Jamie, and Young Ian's journey back to their homeland, Scotland, amidst the perils of the Revolutionary War, Deadline reported.

As they face tough choices between love and loyalty to their newfound home, secrets emerge, testing the strength of Jamie and Claire's bond like never before. Meanwhile, Roger and Brianna confront new adversaries across time, grappling with forces threatening to tear their family apart.

The series stars Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, and John Bell, with David Berry, Charles Vandervaart, Izzy Meikle-Small, and Joey Phillips returning. Matthew B Roberts, Ronald D Moore, and Maril Davis, alongside Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, and others will serve as executive producers.

Watch the teaser here:

