GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

'Outlander' season 7 return date revealed

‘Outlander’ is also gearing up for its eighth and final season, currently in production with a stellar cast lineup

Published - June 03, 2024 02:03 pm IST

CUE API
A still from ‘Outlander’

A still from ‘Outlander’ | Photo Credit: @Starz/YouTube

Starz announced the return date for the second half of Outlander Season 7, marking the occasion with a teaser drop.

Set to premiere on Friday, November 22, as part of the 'World Outlander Day' celebration, the new episodes will be available weekly on Fridays at midnight ET on the Starz app, streaming, and on-demand platforms.

Netflix sets date for ‘Suits’ season nine premiere

Outlander is gearing up for its eighth and final season, currently in production with a stellar cast lineup. Actors Kieran Bew, Frances Tomelty, and Carla Woodcock are joining the ensemble. In Season 7 Part 2, fans will witness Claire, Jamie, and Young Ian's journey back to their homeland, Scotland, amidst the perils of the Revolutionary War, Deadline reported.

As they face tough choices between love and loyalty to their newfound home, secrets emerge, testing the strength of Jamie and Claire's bond like never before. Meanwhile, Roger and Brianna confront new adversaries across time, grappling with forces threatening to tear their family apart.

‘Tomb Raider: The Legend Of Lara Croft’ announces release date on Netflix

The series stars Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, and John Bell, with David Berry, Charles Vandervaart, Izzy Meikle-Small, and Joey Phillips returning. Matthew B Roberts, Ronald D Moore, and Maril Davis, alongside Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, and others will serve as executive producers.

Watch the teaser here:

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.