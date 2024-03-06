ADVERTISEMENT

‘Outcome’: Cameron Diaz in talks to star opposite Keanu Reeves in Jonah Hill-directed comedy

March 06, 2024 03:08 pm | Updated 03:08 pm IST

An Apple Studios film, ‘Outcome’ is written by Jonah Hill and Ezra Woods

The Hindu Bureau

Actress Cameron Diaz | Photo Credit: Neil Hall

We had earlier reported that actor Keanu Reeves is all set to star in an upcoming dark comedy film titled Outcome. Now, actor Cameron Diaz is in talks to star opposite Reeves in the film.

Directed by Jonah Hill, who also stars in it, Outcome stars Reeves as “a damaged Hollywood star who must dive into the dark depths of his past to confront his demons and make amends after he is extorted with a mysterious video clip from his past,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

ALSO READ
Cameron Diaz on rumours about Jamie Foxx's behaviour on set

An Apple Studios film, Outcome is written by Hill and Ezra Woods. The film is set to be produced by Matt Dines, Ali Goodwin and Hill under their Strong Baby banner.

Notably, after a hiatus of over 10 years, Diaz is set to return to acting in the Jamie Foxx-starring Netflix action-comedy Back in Action. Reeves, last seen in the fourth John Wick film last year, will be seen next in Good Fortune alongside Seth Rogen and Aziz Ansari.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US