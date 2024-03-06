‘Outcome’: Cameron Diaz in talks to star opposite Keanu Reeves in Jonah Hill-directed comedy

March 06, 2024 03:08 pm | Updated 03:08 pm IST

We had earlier reported that actor Keanu Reeves is all set to star in an upcoming dark comedy film titled Outcome. Now, actor Cameron Diaz is in talks to star opposite Reeves in the film.

Directed by Jonah Hill, who also stars in it, Outcome stars Reeves as “a damaged Hollywood star who must dive into the dark depths of his past to confront his demons and make amends after he is extorted with a mysterious video clip from his past,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

An Apple Studios film, Outcome is written by Hill and Ezra Woods. The film is set to be produced by Matt Dines, Ali Goodwin and Hill under their Strong Baby banner.

Notably, after a hiatus of over 10 years, Diaz is set to return to acting in the Jamie Foxx-starring Netflix action-comedy Back in Action. Reeves, last seen in the fourth John Wick film last year, will be seen next in Good Fortune alongside Seth Rogen and Aziz Ansari.

