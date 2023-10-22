‘Otta’ trailer: Asif Ali, Arjun Ashokan star in Resul Pookutty’s intense directorial debut

October 22, 2023 01:52 pm | Updated 01:52 pm IST

The trailer of Otta, Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty’s directorial debut, was unveiled by the makers on Saturday. Headlined by an ensemble cast including Asif Ali, Arjun Ashokan, and Indrajith Sukumaran, the film is set for a release in theatres on October 27.

The trailer cleverly doesn’t give out a lot about the plot of the film but shows glimpses of a story about Hariharan (Asif) and his friend (Arjun) who run away from their homes due to issues with their families. How they navigate the complexities of life forms the story of Otta. Tennessee Williams’ quote “There is a time for departure even when there’s no certain place to go,” appears in the trailer.

Otta, written by Kiron Prabhakar, is inspired by the life of social worker S Hariharan.

Produced by Children Reunited LLP and Resul Pookutty Productions, the film also stars Sathyaraj, Adil Hussain, Indrans, Renji Panicker, Jayaprakash, Jayakrishnan, Baiju Pookutty, Rohini Molleti, Bhavana Ramana, Devi Nair, Mamata Mohandas, Divya Dutta and Jalaja.

With Arun Varma handling the film’s cinematography, Otta’s editing and music are by Zian Sreekanth and M Jayachandran respectively.

