HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Otta’ trailer: Asif Ali, Arjun Ashokan star in Resul Pookutty’s intense directorial debut

Also starring Indrajith Sukumaran, the film is set for a release in theatres on October 27

October 22, 2023 01:52 pm | Updated 01:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Asif Ali, Arjun Ashokan in a still from ‘Otta’

Asif Ali, Arjun Ashokan in a still from ‘Otta’ | Photo Credit: Resul Pookutty Productions/YouTube

The trailer of Otta, Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty’s directorial debut, was unveiled by the makers on Saturday. Headlined by an ensemble cast including Asif Ali, Arjun Ashokan, and Indrajith Sukumaran, the film is set for a release in theatres on October 27.

The trailer cleverly doesn’t give out a lot about the plot of the film but shows glimpses of a story about Hariharan (Asif) and his friend (Arjun) who run away from their homes due to issues with their families. How they navigate the complexities of life forms the story of Otta. Tennessee Williams’ quote “There is a time for departure even when there’s no certain place to go,” appears in the trailer.

ALSO READ
‘Kasargold’ movie review: This Asif Ali and Sunny Wayne starrer fails to bring anything new to the table

Otta, written by Kiron Prabhakar, is inspired by the life of social worker S Hariharan.

Produced by Children Reunited LLP and Resul Pookutty Productions, the film also stars Sathyaraj, Adil Hussain, Indrans, Renji Panicker, Jayaprakash, Jayakrishnan, Baiju Pookutty, Rohini Molleti, Bhavana Ramana, Devi Nair, Mamata Mohandas, Divya Dutta and Jalaja.

ALSO READ
Joju George’s ‘Pulimada’ gets a release date

With Arun Varma handling the film’s cinematography, Otta’s editing and music are by Zian Sreekanth and M Jayachandran respectively.

Related Topics

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.