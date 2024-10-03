ADVERTISEMENT

‘Otis & Zelma’: John Boyega, Danielle Deadwyler to play Otis Redding and his widow Zelma Redding in upcoming biopic

Published - October 03, 2024 02:00 pm IST

Written by playwright, screenwriter and actor Donnetta Lavinia Grays, the film is directed by Channing Godfrey

The Hindu Bureau

John Boyega and Otis Redding | Photo Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty Images and Otis Redding/X

Hollywood stars John Boyega and Daniella Deadwyler have been cast as American singer-songwriter Otis Redding and his widow Zelma Redding in the upcoming biographical film, Otis & Zelma.

Written by playwright, screenwriter and actor Donnetta Lavinia Grays, and directed by Channing Godfrey, the upcoming film is set to chronicle the life of one of the most prolific singer-songwriters, best known for hits like “The Dock of the Bay,” “These Arms of Mine,” “I’ve Been Loving You Too Long” and more. Redding passed away tragically in a plane crash in 1967, when he was just 26 years old, leaving behind his wife Zelma and three children.

Variety quoted a synopsis of the film that said, the film “celebrates the 10 short years Otis and Zelma had together, and their eternal love story after his passing. Zelma’s resilience and determination to preserve his musical legacy for the last 56 years fuels her, just as much as Otis’ love for Zelma fueled him.”

The upcoming film is set to be produced by Fifth Season, Homegrown Pictures and Kinfolk Management + Media.

Notably, the news about the casting comes just as Otis is set to be posthumously honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 4.

