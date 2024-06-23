GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Osgood Perkin’s adaptation of Stephen King’s ‘The Monkey’ sets February 2025 release

Based on King’s 1985 ‘Skeleton Crew’ short, the story follows twin brothers Hal and Bill who stumble upon their father’s cursed monkey toy in the attic

Published - June 23, 2024 01:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First look image of ‘The Monkey’

First look image of ‘The Monkey’

Osgood Perkins is gearing up for his next big project. Fresh off the anticipation surrounding his Nicolas Cage and Maika Monroe-starring, Longlegs, Perkins has already set the release date for his latest endeavor, The Monkey. This adaptation of Stephen King’s short story will hit U.S. theaters on February 21, 2025, as announced by distributor NEON.

‘Longlegs’ trailer: Nic Cage’s terrifying voiceover haunts upcoming serial killer horror flick

Produced by horror maestro James Wan, The Monkey features a stellar cast, including Theo James, Tatiana Maslany, and Elijah Wood. Perkins described it in a recent interview with Bloody Disgusting, likening it to “Robert Zemeckis on acid making a Stephen King picture about a monkey toy.”

Based on King’s 1985 Skeleton Crew short story, The Monkey follows twin brothers Hal and Bill who stumble upon their father’s cursed monkey toy in the attic. This discovery triggers a series of gruesome deaths, leading the brothers to part ways in an attempt to escape their past. However, when the deaths resume years later, they must reunite to destroy the malevolent toy before it claims more victims.

‘The Exorcism’ movie review: Russell Crowe exorcises all originality in desperate demonic déjà vu

Christian Convery, known for his role in Netflix’s Sweet Tooth, will portray the twins in their childhood, while Theo James will play the adult versions. Details about the roles of Tatiana Maslany and Elijah Wood remain under wraps.

