Oscars: Switzerland picks ‘Thunder’ as the International Feature Submission

Premiered at the Toronto Film Festival, ‘Thunder’is a coming-of-age period drama by debutant Carmen Jaquier

August 07, 2023 02:46 pm | Updated 02:47 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
‘Thunder’

‘Thunder’

Switzerland has chosen Carmen Jaquier debut directorial film Thunder as its official entry for the 2024 Oscars in the Best International Feature category. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last year.

The period drama, set in a Swiss village in 1900, the film follows 17-year-old Elizabeth (Lilith Grasmug), who returns home from her convent after she learns about the mysterious death of her sister. She reconnects with her childhood friends, and begins to understand how her religious faith and sense of sexuality are interwined.

Explaining its choice, the Swiss election committee said, “Set in an archaic mountain scenery, liberation and sisterhood are the centre of this timely feminist period film. Carmen Jacquier’s uniquely sensual first feature skilfully explores sexuality and faith and captivates with its nuanced mise-en-scene and evocative imagery.”

Thunder is produced by Joelle Bertossa and Flavia Zanon of Geneva’s Close up Films in co-production with RTS Radio Television Suisse.

