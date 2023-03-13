ADVERTISEMENT

Oscars carpet 2023: ‘RRR’ stars Ram Charan, Jr. NTR arrive at the Academy Awards

March 13, 2023 04:26 am | Updated 04:40 am IST

Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, who will perform ‘Naatu Naatu’ from ‘RRR,’ were also present and promised that their live rendition will be unlike anything the audience has seen before

The Hindu Bureau

Ram Charan arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles | Photo Credit: Jordan Strauss

The stars of RRR made their mark on the champagne-coloured carpet ahead of the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Ram Charan and Jr. NTR both looked striking in black, as they arrived to cheer for their film that has the track Naatu Naatu nominated for Best Original Song. Having won the Best Original Song award at the 80th Golden Globe Awards, it is a frontrunner at the Oscars as well.

N. T. Rama Rao Jr. said on the carpet about his emblazoned jacket, “I have the tiger, the national animal of India here. It’s not going to be an actor from RRR who’s walking the carpet, but India that walks the carpet.”

He added, “I’m sure that Naatu Naatu will win, but we need everyone’s blessings as well.”

N. T. Rama Rao Jr. attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California | Photo Credit: Mike Coppola

Naatu Naatu singer Kaala Bhairava promised that tonight's performance of the RRR song will be unlike anything the audience has seen before. He told AP on the carpet that the performance will feature a mix of old and new choreography. Bhairava will perform alongside Rahul Sipligunj.

Kaala Bhairava, left, and Rahul Sipligunj arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles | Photo Credit: Jordan Strauss

The other Indian nominees at this year’s Oscars are All That Breathes in the category of Best Documentary Feature Film, and The Elephant Whisperers, which is nominated for Best Documentary Short Film. Indian actor Deepika Padukone will also be present at the event, as she is one of the presenters at the 95th Academy Awards.

