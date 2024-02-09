ADVERTISEMENT

Oscars announces new award for casting directors

February 09, 2024 12:56 pm | Updated 12:56 pm IST

The Academy Award for Achievement in Casting will be introduced to the Oscars beginning with the 98th edition that will honour the films released in 2025

PTI

The Academy Award for Achievement in Casting will be introduced to the Oscars beginning with the 98th edition that will honour the films released in 2025 | Photo Credit: MATT SAYLES

The board of governors of Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) has announced the addition of a new category to the Oscars recognising the achievement in casting for films.

The Academy Award for Achievement in Casting will be introduced to the Oscars beginning with the 98th edition that will honour the films released in 2025. The first award in the new category will be handed out in 2026.

"Casting directors play an essential role in filmmaking, and as the Academy evolves, we are proud to add casting to the disciplines that we recognize and celebrate.

"We congratulate our Casting Directors Branch members on this exciting milestone and for their commitment and diligence throughout this process," Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang said in a joint statement.

The rules for eligibility and voting for the inaugural award will be announced in April 2025.

The Academy had established the casting directors' branch in July 2013 and it currently has nearly 160 members.

Academy Casting Directors Branch governors Richard Hicks, Kim Taylor-Coleman and Debra Zane, said, "This award is a deserved acknowledgment of our casting directors' exceptional talents and a testament to the dedicated efforts of our branch.”

The last new award category created was Best Animated Feature Film, back in 2001. The Academy had announced a new category, named the Academy Award for Best Popular Film, in 2018 but it was never incorporated in the ceremony.

