Oscars: Academy updates rules for Best Picture eligibility

June 22, 2023 02:09 pm | Updated 02:09 pm IST - Los Angeles

Oscars will now take place in a slightly different way. According to Variety, the movies will no longer become eligible for the Best Picture Oscar with just a one-week theatrical release in an approved city, but will require a lengthier stay in theatres.

A film must meet the following mentioned additional areas regarding its theatrical release to be nominated and win the highly coveted best picture statuette:

1. Expanded theatrical run of seven days, consecutive or non-consecutive, in 10 of the top 50 U.S. markets, no later than 45 days after the initial release in 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. For late-in-the-year films with expansions after Jan. 10, 2025, distributors must submit release plans to the Academy for verification.

3. Release plans for late-in-the-year films must include a planned expanded theatrical run, as described above, to be completed no later than January 24, 2025.

4. Non-U.S. territory releases can count towards two of the 10 markets.

5. Qualifying non-U.S. markets include the top 15 international theatrical markets plus the home territory for the film.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oscars temporarily suspended eligibility rules for theatrical releases due to shutdowns.

These changes do not affect any film contending in the 2023 calendar year and won’t go into effect until January 1. As with all rules and changes, the Board assesses and meets annually to discuss any practical changes to its eligibility and processes.

To be clear, this is only for movies to qualify for the Best Picture category. Films will be eligible in various categories, such as directing, acting and technical achievements, without meeting this standard. This is the same rule regarding movies and studios that don’t meet the diversity and inclusion standards in their first year of effect.

In a joint statement, Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang said, “As we do every year, we have been reviewing and assessing our theatrical eligibility requirements for the Oscars. In support of our mission to celebrate and honour the arts and sciences of moviemaking, it is our hope that this expanded theatrical footprint will increase the visibility of films worldwide and encourage audiences to experience our art form in a theatrical setting. Based on many conversations with industry partners, we feel that this evolution benefits film artists and movie lovers alike.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.