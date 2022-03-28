Oscars 22 full list of winners | ‘CODA’ takes home Best Picture

The cast of CODA hold their award for Best Picture in the press room during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

March 28, 2022 10:35 IST

Sian Heder directed ‘CODA’ won in all three categories it was nominated in, including Best Picture, Will Smith won Best Actor and Jessica Chastain clinched Best Actress