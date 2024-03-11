Oscars 2024: ‘The Zone of Interest’ wins best international film Oscar

March 11, 2024 06:08 am | Updated 06:39 am IST

Jonathan Glazer’s Holocaust drama is the first British movie to win in the category

Britain's "The Zone of Interest," about a German officer's family living next door to the Auschwitz extermination camp during World War Two, won the Oscar for best international feature film on Sunday. The movie centers on the commandant Rudolf Hoss and his family as they set up a life next to the Auschwitz death camp in occupied Poland, where more than 1.1 million people were murdered in the largest of the concentration camps and extermination centers built by the Nazis. ALSO READ ‘The Zone of Interest’ movie review: A harrowing, one-of-a-kind portrayal of apathy

Director Jonathan Glazer, who earlier made "Sexy Beast" and "Under the Skin," said he wanted to show the capacity for violence in all people in the film, which was shot entirely at Auschwitz.

"We think we could never behave this way and we don't behave this way, but I think we should be less certain in that," Glazer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our film shows where dehumanization leads, at its worst,” the 58-year-old filmmaker said. “Right now we stand here as men who refute their Jewishness and the Holocaust being hijacked by an occupation which has led to conflict for so many innocent people. Whether the victims of October the seventh in Israel, or the the ongoing attack on Gaza, all the victims, this humanization, how do we resist?”