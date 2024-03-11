GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Oscars 2024: ‘To Kill a Tiger’ misses out as ‘20 Days in Mariupol’ wins Best Feature Documentary

Nisha Pahuja’s film, streaming on Netflix, traces an Indian father’s quest for justice after his daughter survives a brutal gang-rape

March 11, 2024 06:58 am | Updated 07:18 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 20: Nisha Pahuja attends a special screening of the Oscar-nominated film "To Kill A Tiger" at The Covent Garden Hotel on February 20, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Notice Pictures)

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 20: Nisha Pahuja attends a special screening of the Oscar-nominated film "To Kill A Tiger" at The Covent Garden Hotel on February 20, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Notice Pictures) | Photo Credit: DAVE BENETT

Delhi-born Canadian filmmaker Nisha Pahuja’s To Kill a Tiger missed out at the Oscars 2024 as the Best Feature Documentary award went to Ukrainian filmmaker Mstyslav Chernov’s 20 Days in Mariupol.

Pahuja’s film, now on streaming on Netflix, traces an Indian father quest for justice after his daughter survives a brutal gang-rape.

India’s documentary wave | ‘To Kill a Tiger’, ‘Against the Tide, ‘Until I Fly’ — non-fiction storytelling is gaining a following

The film follows Ranjit, a farmer in Jharkhand, who takes on a legal battle for his 13-year-old daughter, Kiran, after she survived a sexual assault by three men in 2017.

Pahuja’s previous films include the Emmy-nominated The World Before Her, the feature documentary Bollywood Bound and the three-part series Diamond Road.

To Kill a Tiger is a Notice Pictures production and a co-production with the National Film Board of Canada. Apart from getting an Oscar nomination, the film also won the prize for Best Canadian Film at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival, and the best doc award at the Palm Springs Film Festival.

(with inputs from ANI)

