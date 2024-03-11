Oscars 2024: ‘To Kill a Tiger’ misses out as ‘20 Days in Mariupol’ wins Best Feature Documentary

March 11, 2024 06:58 am | Updated 07:18 am IST

Delhi-born Canadian filmmaker Nisha Pahuja’s To Kill a Tiger missed out at the Oscars 2024 as the Best Feature Documentary award went to Ukrainian filmmaker Mstyslav Chernov’s 20 Days in Mariupol.

Pahuja’s film, now on streaming on Netflix, traces an Indian father quest for justice after his daughter survives a brutal gang-rape.

The film follows Ranjit, a farmer in Jharkhand, who takes on a legal battle for his 13-year-old daughter, Kiran, after she survived a sexual assault by three men in 2017.

Pahuja’s previous films include the Emmy-nominated The World Before Her, the feature documentary Bollywood Bound and the three-part series Diamond Road.

To Kill a Tiger is a Notice Pictures production and a co-production with the National Film Board of Canada. Apart from getting an Oscar nomination, the film also won the prize for Best Canadian Film at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival, and the best doc award at the Palm Springs Film Festival.

(with inputs from ANI)