Oscars 2024: Ryan Gosling to perform ‘I’m Just Ken’; Zendaya, Al Pacino to present awards

February 27, 2024 01:32 pm | Updated 01:32 pm IST

Ryan Gosling will perform Barbie power ballad ‘I’m Just Ken’ at the 96th Academy Awards, reports stated.

The song, penned by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt and voiced by Gosling in Greta Gerwig’s film, is up for Best Original Song at the Oscars. It had earlier won Best Song at the 29th Critics’ Choice Awards.

Other revelations about the Oscars ceremony slated for March 10 include the first round of presenters. This includes Zendaya, Michelle Pfeiffer and Hollywood royalty Nicolas Cage and Al Pacino.

Additionally, winners in last year’s acting categories — namely, Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis — will also present awards.

According to a report in Variety, Mahershala Ali, Jessica Lange, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong’o and Sam Rockwell are also expected to take the stage.

