ADVERTISEMENT

Oscars 2024: Ryan Gosling to perform ‘I’m Just Ken’; Zendaya, Al Pacino to present awards

February 27, 2024 01:32 pm | Updated 01:32 pm IST

‘I’m Just Ken, penned by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt and voiced by Gosling in Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’, is up for Best Original Song at the 96th Oscars

The Hindu Bureau

Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie, cast members in the upcoming film "Barbie," discuss the film during the Warner Bros. Pictures presentation at CinemaCon 2023, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) at Caesars Palace, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. AP/PTI(AP04_26_2023_000027A) | Photo Credit: Chris Pizzello

Ryan Gosling will perform Barbie power ballad ‘I’m Just Ken’ at the 96th Academy Awards, reports stated.

The song, penned by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt and voiced by Gosling in Greta Gerwig’s film, is up for Best Original Song at the Oscars. It had earlier won Best Song at the 29th Critics’ Choice Awards.

ALSO READ
People’s Choice Awards 2024 | Barbie, Taylor Swift win big - see winners

Other revelations about the Oscars ceremony slated for March 10 include the first round of presenters. This includes Zendaya, Michelle Pfeiffer and Hollywood royalty Nicolas Cage and Al Pacino.

Additionally, winners in last year’s acting categories — namely, Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis — will also present awards.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a report in Variety, Mahershala Ali, Jessica Lange, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong’o and Sam Rockwell are also expected to take the stage.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US