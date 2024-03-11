ADVERTISEMENT

Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr. wins his first Oscar for 'Oppenheimer'

March 11, 2024 06:43 am | Updated 07:18 am IST

Downey won Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Rear Adm. Lewis Strauss in ‘Oppenheimer’, hailed as one of Downey’s best performances in years.

The Hindu Bureau

Robert Downey Jr. poses with the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for Oppenheimer | Photo Credit: Carlos Barria

Three decades after receiving his first Academy Award nomination, Robert Downey Jr. has won his first Oscar. It was the third career Oscar nomination for the veteran actor. He was previously nominated in 1993 for Best Actor for Chaplin and in 2008 for Best Supporting Actor in Tropic Thunder.

Downey gave a light-hearted speech as he accepted his award.

“I'd like to thank my terrible childhood” he said, pausing for the audience's laughter, “and the Academy, in that order.” He also thanked his wife, Susan. “You loved me back to life and that's why I'm here.”

Robert Downey Jr. poses with his Oscar | Photo Credit: Carlos Barria

Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan's three-hour deep dive into the development and fallout of the atomic bomb during World War II, led the Academy Awards with 13 nominations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Downey beat Sterling K. Brown for American Fiction, Ryan Gosling for Barbie, Mark Ruffalo for Poor Things and Robert De Niro for Killers of the Flower Moon.

The win solidified Downey's frontrunner status this awards season. He also took home the top honor for supporting actor at the Golden Globes, BAFTA Film Awards, SAG Awards and Critics Choice Awards.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

English cinema

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US