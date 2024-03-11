Oscars 2024: ‘Poor Things’ pulls of hattrick of wins, storms tech categories

March 11, 2024 06:32 am | Updated 06:33 am IST

In a stunning upset at the 96th Academy Awards, Poor Things has secured a remarkable hat trick of wins, overshadowing the frontrunners in three major categories. Yorgos Lanthimos’ Victorian era horror comedy, starring Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, and Willem Dafoe, emerged victorious in Best Production Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, and Best Costume Design.

Defying expectations, Poor Things clinched the Best Production Design award, surpassing blockbusters like Barbie, Napoleon, Killers of the Flower Moon, and Oppenheimer.

The film’s triumph in the Best Makeup and Hairstyling category further solidified its position as a formidable contender for the top prize this year. It ousted the frontrunner Maestro, featuring Bradley Cooper’s remarkable transformation into Leonard Bernstein. With Willem Dafoe’s dastardly and disfigured appearance, Emma Stone’s transformative performance, and the intricate details adorning supporting characters, Poor Things showcased unparalleled craftsmanship.

And if that wasn’t enough, the film went on to win Best Costume Design, surpassing the clear frontrunner, Barbie, which boasted Jacqueline Durran’s inventive, fuschia costumes. Holly Waddington’s Victorian-meets-cyberpunk aesthetics created garments that were both fantastical and deeply resonant with the film’s narrative.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film has also been nominated for the coveted Best Picture award at the Oscars this year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT