Oscars 2024: Messi from ‘Anatomy of a Fall’ steals spotlight at Oscars despite ban rumors

March 11, 2024 05:27 am | Updated 05:27 am IST

Amid swirling rumors of his absence, the beloved four-legged sensation, Messi, of the Oscar-nominated film Anatomy of a Fall, stunned audiences by making a surprise appearance at the 96th Academy Awards ceremony held in Hollywood.

Breaking the silence on Messi’s attendance, Oscar host Jimmy Kimmel delightedly introduced the Border Collie to thunderous applause, acknowledging Messi’s remarkable performance in the acclaimed film.

“Even though he’s a dog, may have given the performance of the year in Anatomy of a Fall”.

Despite not being an official nominee, Messi’s presence at the Oscars has sparked controversy among some film companies, who raised concerns about unfair advantages for “Anatomy of a Fall” during the voting process.

In Justine Triet’s crime thriller, Messi portrayed the role of Snoop, an emotional support dog to the protagonist, 11-year-old Daniel, played by Milo Machado Graner. The film, exploring themes of family, legality, and media scrutiny, has garnered widespread acclaim, receiving five nominations, including Best Picture.

Triet, nominated for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay, has previously expressed her astonishment at Messi’s reception in Hollywood, remarking on his newfound popularity in comparison to France.