Oscars 2024: Indian art designer Nitin Chandrakant Desai remembered at 96th Academy Awards 'In Memoriam'

March 11, 2024 12:11 pm | Updated 12:11 pm IST

Nitin Desai, who created sets for blockbuster movies such as the Oscar-nominated ‘Lagaan’ and ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’, was among the film personalities who were honoured

Renowned production director Nitin Desai, who created sets for blockbuster movies such as the Oscar-nominated Lagaan and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, was among the film personalities who were honoured in the 'In Memoriam' segment at the 96th Academy Awards. ALSO READ Post-mortem report confirms art director Nitin Desai died due to hanging

Every year, the Academy Awards pay a tribute to industry legends who passed away in the last year in its 'In Memoriam' montage. Desai, 57, died by suicide in Karjat near Mumbai on August 2, 2023.

He was also known for his art work in films such as Jodhaa Akbar and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo as well as the popular TV quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. In his career spanning over 30 years, Desai closely worked with directors like Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rajkumar Hirani and Ashutosh Gowariker.

The 'In Memoriam' segment opened with a tribute to Alexei Navalny, Russia's opposition leader, who died last month. A documentary about Navalny won the Oscar for feature documentary at last year's ceremony.

Italian music icon Andrea Bocelli performed a new version of his signature single ‘Time to Say Goodbye’ with his son Matteo Bocelli for the segment.