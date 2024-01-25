Oscars 2024 | Hillary Clinton sends love to Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie after 'Barbie' Oscars snubs

January 25, 2024 10:34 am | Updated 10:34 am IST

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is disappointed that 'Barbie' maker Greta Gerwig and actor Margot Robbie did not win nominations in major categories for the Oscars this year.

Taking to Instagram, Clinton shared a note that read, "Greta & Margot. While it can sting to win the box office but not take home the gold. your millions of fans love you."

Clinton ended her message with a reference to Ryan Gosling's now-Oscar-nominated Barbie tune 'I'm Just Ken.' She posted, "You're both so much more than Kenough."

According to Deadline, Barbie scored a total of eight Oscar nominations at an event in Los Angeles on Tuesday morning. Taking many by surprise, Gerwig was not named in the 'Best Director' category and neither did Robbie land a 'Best Actress' nomination.

Having co-written Barbie alongside Noah Baumbach, Gerwig did receive a nomination in the 'Best Adapted Screenplay' category. Although Robbie didn't land an acting nomination, in her turn as the film's producer, she is in the running for an Oscar in the 'Best Picture' race alongside David Herman, Tom Ackerley and Robbie Brenner.

Gosling said while he was 'honoured' to be nominated for 'Best Supporting Actor' for the role of Ken, he was disappointed too. According to Variety, Gosling said in a statement, "I am extremely honoured to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films. And I never thought I'd being saying this, but I'm also incredibly honoured and proud that it's for portraying a plastic doll named Ken. But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no 'Barbie' movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film."

"No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius. To say that I'm disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement," Gosling added. 'Barbie' faced a clash at the box office with Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer', which received 13 nominations at the Oscars, the most for any movie this year.

