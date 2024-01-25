GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Oscars 2024 | Hillary Clinton sends love to Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie after 'Barbie' Oscars snubs

Greta Gerwig was not named in the Best Director category, neither did Margot Robbie land a Best Actress nomination for ‘Barbie’ this year at the Oscars

January 25, 2024 10:34 am | Updated 10:34 am IST

ANI
Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton | Photo Credit: SUSANA VERA

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is disappointed that 'Barbie' maker Greta Gerwig and actor Margot Robbie did not win nominations in major categories for the Oscars this year.

Taking to Instagram, Clinton shared a note that read, "Greta & Margot. While it can sting to win the box office but not take home the gold. your millions of fans love you."

Clinton ended her message with a reference to Ryan Gosling's now-Oscar-nominated Barbie tune 'I'm Just Ken.' She posted, "You're both so much more than Kenough."

ALSO READ
Oscar nominations 2024 | 'Oppenheimer' dominates, Greta Gerwig passed over for best director

According to Deadline, Barbie scored a total of eight Oscar nominations at an event in Los Angeles on Tuesday morning. Taking many by surprise, Gerwig was not named in the 'Best Director' category and neither did Robbie land a 'Best Actress' nomination.

Having co-written Barbie alongside Noah Baumbach, Gerwig did receive a nomination in the 'Best Adapted Screenplay' category. Although Robbie didn't land an acting nomination, in her turn as the film's producer, she is in the running for an Oscar in the 'Best Picture' race alongside David Herman, Tom Ackerley and Robbie Brenner.

Gosling said while he was 'honoured' to be nominated for 'Best Supporting Actor' for the role of Ken, he was disappointed too. According to Variety, Gosling said in a statement, "I am extremely honoured to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films. And I never thought I'd being saying this, but I'm also incredibly honoured and proud that it's for portraying a plastic doll named Ken. But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no 'Barbie' movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film."

ALSO READ
Oscar nominations 2024: Ryan Gosling ‘disappointed’ with Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig snubs

"No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius. To say that I'm disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement," Gosling added. 'Barbie' faced a clash at the box office with Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer', which received 13 nominations at the Oscars, the most for any movie this year.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.