ADVERTISEMENT

Oscars 2024: highlights from Jimmy Kimmel’s opening monologue

March 11, 2024 05:35 am | Updated 05:44 am IST

Kimmel, hosting for the fourth time, gently ribbed the Oscar nominees, making jokes about everything from Robert Downey Jr’s legendary drug troubles to Greta Gerwig’s snub for Best Director for ‘Barbie’

The Hindu Bureau

Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks during the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) | Photo Credit: Chris Pizzello

Television host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel kicked off the ceremonies at the 96th Academy Awards with a series of hearty quips in his opening monologue.

Kimmel, hosting for the fourth time, gently ribbed the Oscar nominees, making jokes about everything from Robert Downey Jr.’s legendary drug troubles to Bradley Cooper bringing his mom to every major awards appearance.

ALSO READ
Oscars 2024: Messi from ‘Anatomy of a Fall’ steals spotlight at Oscars despite ban rumors

Talking about Greta Gerwig’s megahit Barbie, up for nine Oscars, the late-night host said the film has recast the famous Mattel doll in a feminist light.

“Now Barbie is a feminist icon thanks to Greta Gerwig, who many believed deserved to be nominated for Best Director,” Kimmel said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Dwelling on the snub for Gerwig, Kimmel added: “I know you’re clapping, but you’re the ones who didn’t vote for her, by the way. Don’t act like you had nothing to do with this.”

He also gave a shout-out to Barbie stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. The actors have been nominated in the Best Supporting Actor and Best Actress categories.

“Ryan and Margot, I want you to know that even if neither one of you wins an Oscar tonight, you both already won the something much more important: the genetic lottery,” Kimmel quipped.

ALSO READ
Oscars 2024: Oscars red carpet opens with strong metallics, reds and some Old Hollywood glam

Directors Steven Spielberg and Christopher Nolan (nominated for Oppenheimer), actors Robert Downey Jr., Cillian Murphy and Robert De Niro, and actresses Sandra Hüller, Lily Gladstone and Jodi Foster earned affable mentions in Kimmel’s speech.

Kimmel also addressed the ‘long’ twin strikes that buffeted Hollywood in recent months.

With an astounding 13 nominations, Oppenheimer stands poised to etch its name in Oscars history. Other top contenders include Barbie, Poor Things, Killers of the Flower Moon, Zone of Interest and others.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

English cinema

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US