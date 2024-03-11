Oscars 2024: highlights from Jimmy Kimmel’s opening monologue

March 11, 2024 05:35 am | Updated 05:44 am IST

Kimmel, hosting for the fourth time, gently ribbed the Oscar nominees, making jokes about everything from Robert Downey Jr’s legendary drug troubles to Greta Gerwig’s snub for Best Director for ‘Barbie’

Television host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel kicked off the ceremonies at the 96th Academy Awards with a series of hearty quips in his opening monologue. Kimmel, hosting for the fourth time, gently ribbed the Oscar nominees, making jokes about everything from Robert Downey Jr.’s legendary drug troubles to Bradley Cooper bringing his mom to every major awards appearance. ALSO READ Oscars 2024: Messi from ‘Anatomy of a Fall’ steals spotlight at Oscars despite ban rumors

Talking about Greta Gerwig’s megahit Barbie, up for nine Oscars, the late-night host said the film has recast the famous Mattel doll in a feminist light.

“Now Barbie is a feminist icon thanks to Greta Gerwig, who many believed deserved to be nominated for Best Director,” Kimmel said.

Dwelling on the snub for Gerwig, Kimmel added: “I know you’re clapping, but you’re the ones who didn’t vote for her, by the way. Don’t act like you had nothing to do with this.”

He also gave a shout-out to Barbie stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. The actors have been nominated in the Best Supporting Actor and Best Actress categories.

“Ryan and Margot, I want you to know that even if neither one of you wins an Oscar tonight, you both already won the something much more important: the genetic lottery,” Kimmel quipped.