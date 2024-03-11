Oscars 2024: highlights from Jimmy Kimmel’s opening monologue
March 11, 2024 05:35 am | Updated 05:44 am IST
Television host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel kicked off the ceremonies at the 96th Academy Awards with a series of hearty quips in his opening monologue.
Kimmel, hosting for the fourth time, gently ribbed the Oscar nominees, making jokes about everything from Robert Downey Jr.’s legendary drug troubles to Bradley Cooper bringing his mom to every major awards appearance.
Directors Steven Spielberg and Christopher Nolan (nominated for Oppenheimer), actors Robert Downey Jr., Cillian Murphy and Robert De Niro, and actresses Sandra Hüller, Lily Gladstone and Jodi Foster earned affable mentions in Kimmel’s speech.
Kimmel also addressed the ‘long’ twin strikes that buffeted Hollywood in recent months.
With an astounding 13 nominations, Oppenheimer stands poised to etch its name in Oscars history. Other top contenders include Barbie, Poor Things, Killers of the Flower Moon, Zone of Interest and others.